EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral meeting with Uganda's Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Saturday held a meeting with Uganda Foreign Minister Gen JeJe Odongo on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Saturday held a meeting with Uganda Foreign Minister Gen JeJe Odongo on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Sahoukry and discussed bilateral ties.
On Friday, the EAM had a productive and busy day of engagements with his counterparts from multiple countries on the margins of the 78th United National General Assembly in New York.
The significant day for the EAM began with the meeting with Quad Foreign Ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa.
He also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa and discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation.
EAM also met with his Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and noted the positive trajectory of ties with Australia and discussed specific measures that need to be made to take the relations further.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Great to catch up with FM @SenatorWong of Australia on #UNGA78 sidelines. Noted the positive trajectory of our ties and discussed specific steps to take them further. Our exchange of regional and global assessments is always valuable.
"Later on, Jaishankar held a meeting with counterparts from Brazil, Bahrain and South Africa. Jaishankar and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held talks on connectivity, economic linkages and regional dynamics.

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

