EAM Jaishankar launches 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' in Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday launched the 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' of Varanasi, during his visit to Uganda's Kampala

ANI Asia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday launched the 'Tulsi Ghat Restoration Project' of Varanasi, during his visit to Uganda's Kampala.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Uganda, appreciated the initiatives of Overseas Friends of BJP-Uganda's initiative to contribute to further beautifying the oldest living city in the world.

"Living in a land of the Nile, their commitment to a ghat on the Ganga reflects the confluence of our two cultures. The conservation of Varanasi's heritage underlines the cultural revival of India. This has profound global implications," he said.

"Confident that many more members of the Indian community in Uganda will keep visiting Varanasi and continue their efforts for its redevelopment," he added.

Earlier, on Monday, he met Uganda's President Yoweri K Museveni at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

"Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties," tweeted Jaishankar.

He also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains.

"Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defence, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations," tweeted Jaishankar.

Uganda was endorsed to chair the Non-Aligned Movement on behalf of Africa for the period from 2022 to 2025.

The NAM chair position rotates every three years during summit conferences. The chair of the movement is assisted by both the former and incoming chairs. According to the movement, this structure represents its past, present and future.

During his visit to Uganda, Jaishankar will have delegation-level talks with his Ugandan counterpart as both sides will look forward to enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations. And he is expected to hold talks with Ugandan counterpart General Jeje Odongo and call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release on Sunday.

From April 13-15, Jaishankar will visit Mozambique. "This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique," stated the MEA release.

During the visit, he will meet Mozambique's top leadership and co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

The EAM is expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique.

Topics : S Jaishankar | Uganda

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

