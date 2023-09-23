Ukraine strikes Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ, kills several leaders

Dozens of Russian navy members were killed on Friday, including "senior leadership" as Ukraine launched a missile barrage at Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, reported CNN.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces shared on their social media that a special op dubbed "Crab Trap" was timed to strike while senior members of Russia's Navy were meeting. They noted that the attack left dozens dead and wounded "including the senior leadership of the fleet."

However, according to CNN, names have not been disclosed yet.

"The data was transmitted to the Air Force for strike. The details of the attack will be revealed once it is possible. The result is dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the senior leadership of the fleet," the statement read.

The attack marked the most dramatic example yet of the confidence with which Ukraine is going after Russian facilities in occupied Crimea and also showed the vulnerability of critically important infrastructure on the peninsula.

Notably, Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea and was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

However, Ukraine has never given up its hope to reclaim it, reported CNN.

"The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces enabled them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters 'on time and with precision' while the Russian Navy's senior staff was meeting in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol," it said in the statement.

Reportedly on Friday, at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, setting it ablaze.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) said that Russia's aggression must end with Ukraine's victory.

In his address at the Canadian Parliament, Zelenskyy said, "This Russian aggression must end with our victory so that Russia will never bring back genocide to Ukraine and will never ever try to do so. Moscow must lose once and for all and it will lose."

Ukrainian President said, "Moscow now as always is bent on controlling Ukraine and makes use of all available means to do that, including genocide. It is genocide what Russian occupiers are doing to Ukraine and when we want to win, when we call on the world to support us, it is not just about an ordinary conflict. It is about saving the lives of millions of people.