EAM Jaishankar meets Portugal PM; discusses contemporary challenges

He also met Augusto Santos Silva, the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and discussed the importance of two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world

EAM S Jaishankar meets Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India Lisbon
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed contemporary challenges with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and appreciated his guidance for the further development of India-Portugal ties.
Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his four-day visit to Portugal and Italy with an aim to further bolster India's bilateral ties with the two key European nations, also appreciated Portugal's support for India-EU ties.
"Pleasure to meet Prime Minister @antoniocostapm today (Tuesday). Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Discussed contemporary challenges and appreciated his guidance for the further development of our ties," Jaishankar said on X.
Earlier, the foreign minister held "productive talks" with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho here during which they discussed the progress in bilateral economic cooperation and exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
He also met Augusto Santos Silva, the President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic, and discussed the importance of two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world.
"Delighted to meet @ASantosSilvaPAR, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic today morning in Lisbon. Have always valued his strong support for our bilateral ties. Discussed the importance of our two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world," Jaishankar said in another post.
Jaishankar attended some diaspora engagements and paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife, Kasturba, in front of the Temple Radha Krishna in Lisbon.
Offered my tributes to Bapu and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon, the EAM posted with images.
From Portugal, Jaishankar will travel to Italy where he will meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'.
The relationship between the two countries was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to New Delhi in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Portugal democracy

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

