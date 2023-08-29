Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
65050.03 + 53.43
Nifty (0.11%)
19326.40 + 20.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.79%)
5533.00 + 43.45
Nifty Midcap (0.38%)
38808.55 + 146.40
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
44529.35 + 34.70
Heatmap

President Biden hosts Costa Rican Prez Rodrigo Chaves at White House

The two leaders are expected to discuss how the two nations can work together to strengthen economic ties through new jobs, advance democracy and promote orderly migration

Joe Biden

Joe Biden, President, US (Photo: AP)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House Tuesday, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants.
The two leaders are expected to discuss how the two nations can work together to strengthen economic ties through new jobs, advance democracy and promote orderly migration.
The Central American nation has emerged as an immigration hotspot, as migrants increasingly travel through the dangerous Darien Gap from Colombia into Central America and north into Costa Rica.
In June, Costa Rica and the U.S. agreed to open potential legal pathways to the United States for some of the Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who are among the 240,000 asylum seekers in the Central American nation. Last year, Nicaraguans accounted for nine out of 10 applicants.
The agreement was aimed at reducing the pressure on Costa Rica's overwhelmed asylum system and heading off asylum seekers who could give up on the slow process in Costa Rica, and instead set off for the U.S.-Mexico border.
The U.S. is grappling with increasing numbers of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and clamped down on illegal crossings while offering expanded pathways following the end of pandemic-era restrictions at the border.

Also Read

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

US, Japan, S Korea agree on new security pledge ahead of Camp David summit

Biden to host trilateral summit with Japan, S Korea amid challenges

US approves new $500 mn arms sale to Taiwan as tension from China surges

'Shocked and horrified' by video of extreme attack on women in Manipur: US

China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain to southern Taiwan on way to China

Pak court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea in Toshakhana case today

BYD reports its weakest revenue as auto price war takes a toll in China

Fixed a technical problem that sparked delays: UK air traffic control

Chaves said in December the policies were being abused by people looking only to come work and then leave, and the policies would be tightened. As an alternative, officials offered a two-year work permit for Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Cubans in exchange for dropping their longer-term asylum cases.
Costa Rica, a nation of roughly 5 million people, is also grappling with increasing crime and murder, blamed largely on violence related to drug trafficking. The nation, once a passthrough for drugs moving from South America to the U.S., is increasingly becoming an important hub and there's a growing domestic market, too. Chaves has promised an increase in police presence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Costa Rica White House Politics bilateral ties

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon