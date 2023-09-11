From FTA to FinTech: Highlights from India-UK Economic Financial Dialogue

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt discussed macroeconomic & multilateral issues, financial services, infrastructure investments, trade, and green financing during the 12th annual India-UK Economic Financial Dialogue meeting held in New Delhi on Monday. The dialogue follows the conclusion of the G20 Summit held from September 9-10 under India's 2023 presidency. Under the joint leadership of Sitharaman and Hunt, the leaders discussed highlighting opportunities and shared concerns. Here are some of the key points from the press conference.

FinTech collaboration and data protection



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed her optimism about the deepening collaboration between India and the UK in financial services. She noted that the UK had shown a keen interest in expanding its presence in India's GIFT City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), marking a step towards a FinTech partnership.



"With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning redefining financial services and India's new Digital Personal Data Protection Act, there are ample opportunities for both nations to collaborate on frameworks for secure and inclusive financial intermediation," Sitharaman said.



The finance minister also cited the success of the India-UK green growth equity fund as evidence of the efficacy of public-private partnerships in fostering sustainable finance.

UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge

Finance Minister Sitharaman took the opportunity to announce the launch of the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge, a collaborative effort co-led by India's NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation. This venture aims to leverage the collective expertise in planning and implementing major infrastructure projects of both nations.

Sitharam stated, "We remain committed to collaborate, deliberate and innovate to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead for both nations."

Indian companies on London Stock Exchange

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that India will explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies.

"We are particularly pleased to have made a big step forward with the first confirmation by India that it will explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies," stated the Chancellor.

He reaffirmed the UK Infrastructure Financing Bridge and also mentioned the establishment of a "pensions and insurance partnership" and the "deepening partnership on the developmental GIFT City."