Business Standard
Home / World News / EAM S Jaishankar meets counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar today

EAM S Jaishankar meets counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar today

He met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the 'progress' in the bilateral relations

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

In Riyadh, Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several other GCC member countries (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, taking stock of the progress of bilateral relations and discussing ways to further deepen them.
Jaishankar arrived here in the Saudi capital on Sunday on a two-day visit to attend the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers' meeting.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the "progress" in the bilateral relations.
"Delighted to meet FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia today in Riyadh. Took stock of the progress in our bilateral relationship and shared perspectives on global and regional issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he said in a post on X.
 
Jaishankar also met Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who also holds the portfolio of the foreign minister.
"Began the day with a good meeting with (the) PM & FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed taking India-Qatar bilateral ties forward. Appreciated his insights and assessments on regional developments," he said in a post on X.

More From This Section

LOUIS VUITTON, LOUIS, VUITTON

Louis Vuitton picks Sarah Burton as new designer for its Givenchy brand

china Flag, China

China begins anti-dumping probe into Canadian rapeseed ahead of EV tariff

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Sanctioned tanker with Arctic LNG 2 cargo moving east along Northern Sea

pakistan Flag

6 injured in explosion targeting polio workers in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

South Korea, S Korea

South Korean truth panel finds more evidence of forced adoptions in 1980s

In Riyadh, Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several other GCC member countries.
The GCC is an influential grouping, comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.
Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Saturday said India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, including in areas of trade and investment, energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.
Jaishankar is here on the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Germany and Switzerland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MK Stalin,Stalin,Vote,voting,election

Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM to secure release of 14 fishermen held by Lanka

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar arrives in Riyadh to attend India-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting

United Nations

India an avid, committed advocate of multilateralism: UNGA Prez Francis

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to embark on visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany, Switzerland on Sun

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

World looking at more sharpened contestation between US, China: Jaishankar

Topics : S Jaishankar Qatar bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon