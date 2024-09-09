Business Standard
Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM to secure release of 14 fishermen held by Lanka

He further urged EAM S Jaishankar to take immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody

CM Stalin further highlighted that in 2024 alone, till September 7, 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, which is the highest in the last six years (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and requested to ensure the release of 14 fishermen and three mechanised fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.
According to the letter written by MK Stalin on September 7, 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai District along with their three mechanised fishing boats were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.
"I would like to draw your attention to the alarming rise in the incidents of apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities. On 07.09.2024, 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai District along with their three mechanised fishing boats bearing Registration Nos. IND-TN-08-MM-198, IND-TN-08-MM-28 and IND-TN-08-MM52 were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy," the Tamil Nadu CM wrote on in a letter.
 
CM Stalin further highlighted that in 2024 alone, till September 7, 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, which is the highest in the last six years.
"In the year 2024 alone (till 07.09.2024), 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, which is the highest in the last six years. The Sri Lankan courts are also imposing hefty fines on the fishermen which are way beyond their means. In my previous letter, I had already mentioned that this will inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and resultant distress for their families," he added.
He further urged EAM S Jaishankar to take immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody.

"I therefore urge you to take immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody. I also request your intervention to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on the fishermen and also to initiate measures to revive the Joint Working Group without any further delay," the CM stated.
He also urged to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on the fishermen and to initiate measures to revive the Joint Working Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 09 2024

