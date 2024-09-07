World looking at more sharpened contestation between US, China: Jaishankar

Business Standard
S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

The external affairs minister then explained what can a country like India do in response to such a situation. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India would be willing to work with like-minded partners on specific agenda and its role in the Quad is an example of such an approach, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, while calling for reformed multilateralism.
In a virtual address at the FPCI Global Town hall, Jaishankar, delving into major geopolitical developments, said the world is looking at a more "sharpened contestation" between the US and China on a range of areas.
He underlined that even as the world looks "complicated", India's desire and determination to ensure its stability and contribute to its prosperity is only getting stronger.
 
The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key coalition focusing on working towards ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific against the backdrop of China's growing muscle-flexing in the region.
In the context of key directions and developments in international relations over the last few decades, the external affairs minister observed that many big powers are now content to do less and the newer ones are more reticent in stepping forward.
"In many situations, it is left to the regionally significant players to sort out their own particular mess. Beyond this, we are also looking at a more sharpened contestation between the US and China on a range of areas," he said.
"If we also take into account that technology advances like AI, electric mobility, space or drone can shape balances of power more strongly, then the global calculus looks even more daunting," he added.

"This, in essence, is the world that we deal with," he said.
The external affairs minister then explained what can a country like India do in response to such a situation.
"First, it can build up its own national capacities so that there are more options and contributions that benefit the world. We have seen this recently during the Covid pandemic in terms of vaccine production capacity," he said.
"Or in the Arabian Sea to strengthen maritime security. As indeed, the supply of food grains to those in great need. Second, to de-risk the global economy from pandemics, climate events and conflicts, help build more resilient, reliable and redundant supply chains," he said.
This, Jaishankar argued, means working with global partners more efficiently and create an environment where it is easier to do business.
"Many of the recent infrastructure initiatives in India will make a difference in that regard. Third, in the digital domain, create trusted partnerships and trusted vendors," he said.
This will ensure that the sensitivities at home that we have about our data are equally respected when they cross the borders, he noted.
"Fourth, those who have relevant achievements and experiences in the Global South must share with others. India's digital public infrastructure is a case in point," he said.
"And fifth, while we must constantly build new mechanisms and press for reformed multilateralism, be willing to work with like-minded partners on specific agenda. The Quad is such an example," the external affairs minister said.

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

