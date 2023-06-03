close

EAM meets South African President Ramaphosa; conveys PM Modi's greetings

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to South Africa to participate in a conclave of the five-nation grouping BRICS in Cape Town

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday called on South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa along with other ministers of the BRICS bloc and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The five-nation grouping BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries in the world.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to South Africa to participate in a conclave of the five-nation grouping BRICS in Cape Town.

Delighted to call on President @cyrilramaphosa of South Africa along with other BRICS ministers. Conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Value his guidance and thoughts on taking BRICS forward, Jaishankar tweeted.

Speaking after a meeting of the foreign ministers of BRICS nations here on Thursday evening, Jaishankar said the leaders of the countries had asked them last year to formulate the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for such admissions.

This is still a work in progress. We are approaching this with positive intent with an open mind," he said.

There are many aspects to it. One part of it is to consolidate how the existing BRICS members are working with each other. The second part of it is how the BRICS engages non-BRICS countries, he said.

The BRICS bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

From South Africa, he will travel to Namibia for a visit from June 4 to 6, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

