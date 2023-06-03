close

Turkey's Erdogan set to take oath for 3rd term, announce new Cabinet

Erdogan is scheduled to take the oath of office in parliament, followed by an inauguration ceremony at his sprawling palace complex

AP Ankara
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Turkiye's longtime president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is to be sworn in for his third term on Saturday.

All eyes are on the announcement of his new Cabinet its lineup should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race last week that could stretch his 20-year rule in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and Asia, into a quarter-century.

The country of 85 million controls NATO's second-largest army, hosts millions of refugees and played a crucial role in brokering a deal that allowed the shipment of Ukraine grain, averting a global food crisis.

Erdogan is scheduled to take the oath of office in parliament, followed by an inauguration ceremony at his sprawling palace complex.

He is scheduled to reveal the members of his new Cabinet during a separate ceremony later on Saturday.

Dozens of foreign dignitaries are travelling to attend the ceremony, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a high-profile former Swedish prime minister.

They are expected to press Erdogan to lift his country's objections to Sweden's membership in the military alliance which requires unanimous approval by all allies.

Turkiye accuses Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkiye considers to be terrorists.

NATO wants to bring Sweden into the alliance by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkiye and Hungary have yet to endorse the bid. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also be attending the ceremony.

According to state-run Anadolu Agency, other leaders in attendance include Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif, and Libya's Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Erdogan takes the oath of office amid a host of domestic challenges ahead, including a battered economy, pressure for the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 and levelled entire cities in the south of the country.

The country is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by inflation that peaked at a staggering 85 per cent in October before easing to 44 per cent last month.

The Turkish currency has lost more than 10 per cent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

Critics blame the turmoil on Erdogan's policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which runs contrary to conventional economic thinking that calls for raising rates to combat inflation.

Unconfirmed media reports say Erdogan plans to reappoint Mehmet Simsek, a respected former finance minister and deputy prime minister, to the helm of the economy.

The move would signify a return by the country which is the world's 19th largest economy according to the World Bank to more orthodox economic policies.

In power as prime minister and then as president since 2003, Erdogan is already Turkiye's longest-serving leader.

He has solidified his rule through constitutional changes that transformed Turkiye's presidency from a largely ceremonial role to a powerful office. Critics say his second decade in office was marred by sharp democratic backsliding including the erosion of institutions such as the media and judiciary and the jailing of opponents and critics.

Erdogan defeated opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff vote held on May 28, after he narrowly failed to secure an outright victory in a first round of voting on May 14.

Kilicdaroglu had promised to put Turkiye on a more democratic path and improve relations with the West. International observers deemed the elections to be free but not fair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

