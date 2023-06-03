Indian shooter Sainyam bags gold women's 10m air pistol at Junior World Cup

India's Sainyam on Saturday claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition to start the country's campaign in the ISSF Junior World here on a rousing note.
Sainyam shot 238 in the eight-women final to finish on top of the podium, even as the other Indian in fray, Suruchi Inder Singh settled for the sixth place with 154.1.
Korea's Kim Minseo claimed the silver medal with a total score of 236, while the bronze went to Liu Heng Yu of Taipei, who shot 216.9.
Sainyam was placed third in the qualification with 571, while Suruchi was in fifth place.
Sainyam clinched bronze in women's 10m air pistol event at the Khelo India Youth Games in February.
Also Read
Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today
North Korea's Kim Jong Un lays out key goals to boost military power
Kim Jong Un presides over big military parade, featuring nuclear weapons
Kim Jong-un says N Korea has finished development of 1st spy satellite
Epic Games to launch its 'Unreal Editor for Fortnite' on March 22
Casper Ruud rallies to beat Zhang at French Open ahead of all-teen showdown
Harmanpreet scores twice as India stun Belgium 5-1 in Pro League hockey
'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief
Junior Asia Cup hockey: India reigns supreme with 2-1 win over Pakistan
It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)