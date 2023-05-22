close

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Myanmar; second quake in a month

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday.

The earthquake hit Myanmar at 08:15 am on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 Km.

This month, this is the second earthquake as the last one took place on May 2.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 05:19:05 IST, Lat: 27.03 & Long: 96.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

