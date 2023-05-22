Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolts Myanmar; second quake in a month

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, informed National Center for Seismology on Monday.

The earthquake hit Myanmar at 08:15 am on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 14 Km.

This month, this is the second earthquake as the last one took place on May 2.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 05:19:05 IST, Lat: 27.03 & Long: 96.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

Also Read Third earthquake in 2 days hits Nicobar Island at magnitude of 4.6 Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits north Argentina; no damage reported United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported Large ocean countries, not small island states: PM Modi at Pacific Forum PM Modi releases Tamil classic 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea language Sudan army voices commitment to cease-fire deal, humanitarian arrangements Erdogan counts on nationalism, security and defiance of West to win polls