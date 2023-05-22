close

Sudan army voices commitment to cease-fire deal, humanitarian arrangements

"The duration of the short-term cease-fire is seven days and will enter into force on Monday at 9:45 pm local time (1945 GMT)," the statement said

IANS Khartoum
Sudan flag on soldiers arm

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
The Sudanese Army has announced its commitment to the Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements it signed with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.

"The armed forces announce their commitment to the agreement and hope the RSF will abide by what it says," the Sudanese Army spokesman said on Sunday in a statement.

"The duration of the short-term cease-fire is seven days and will enter into force on Monday at 9:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT)," the statement added.

On Saturday night, the Sudanese Army and the RSF signed the cease-fire deal under Saudi-US patronage, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the deal, each party will implement the agreement in full and ensure that all forces under their command and control observe it at all times and in full.

According to the deal, the parties will guarantee the freedom of movement of civilians throughout the country and protect civilians from violence, harassment, recruitment, or other abuse, as well as refrain from any violations of international human rights law.

The parties will also provide security guarantees for safe, unhindered access by humanitarian agencies.

The agreement does not touch on the discussion of political situation, according to the statement.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sudan

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

