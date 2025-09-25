Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 07:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits northwest Venezuela, no damage reported

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits northwest Venezuela, no damage reported

People felt the earthquake in several states, and in neighbouring Colombia. Many evacuated residential and office buildings in areas near the border

Earthquake

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Caracas (Venezuela)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said the epicentre was 15 miles (24 kilometres) east-northeast of the community of Mene Grande in Zulia state, more than 370 miles (600 kilometres) west of the capital, Caracas.

Venezuela's government did not immediately release information on the earthquake, which the US agency said had a depth of 5 miles (7.8 kilometres).

People felt the earthquake in several states, and in neighbouring Colombia. Many evacuated residential and office buildings in areas near the border. No damages were immediately reported in either country.

Mene Grande is on the eastern coast of Lake Maracaibo, an important area for the country's oil industry. Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves.

 

State-owned television did not interrupt its programming during or after the earthquake, including a science-focused segment led by President Nicols Maduro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon hits Hong Kong, China after killing dozens in Taiwan, Philippines

china Flag, China

China, largest carbon polluting nation, announces new goal to cut emissions

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran president blames US, Israel for peace setback as sanctions loom

us china

China rejects Trump's criticism, says US and EU also trade with Russia

china Flag, China

China ends developing-nation status to strengthen WTO amid Trump tariffs

Topics : earthquakes Earthquake Warning Venezuela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon