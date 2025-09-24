Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran president blames US, Israel for peace setback as sanctions loom

Iran president blames US, Israel for peace setback as sanctions loom

Pezeshkian is in New York as Tehran seeks to engage in last-minute talks with European nations to stop the coming reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Pezeshkian's remarks before the UN General Assembly are the first in a global forum since the 12-day Israel-Iran war over the summer that saw the assassination of many of the Islamic Republic's highest military and political leaders and broke down weeks of negotiations with the United States. (Photo: PTI)

AP United Nations
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Addressing the world's leaders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday blamed the United States and Israeli attacks for dealing a grievous blow to peace negotiations as Tehran braces for the reinstatement of sanctions in the next week, barring a last-minute diplomatic breakthrough. Hours before his speech, Iran's rial currency fell to a new all-time low.

Pezeshkian's remarks before the UN General Assembly are the first in a global forum since the 12-day Israel-Iran war over the summer that saw the assassination of many of the Islamic Republic's highest military and political leaders and broke down weeks of negotiations with the United States.

 

Ladies and gentlemen, you all bore witness that this past June, my country was subjected to a savage aggression and flagrant contravention of the most elementary principles of international law, said the president, who within Iran's political landscape is considered a moderate politician.

Pezeshkian is in New York as Tehran seeks to engage in last-minute talks with European nations to stop the coming reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

But before even landing in the US, any diplomatic efforts planned by Pezeshkian and Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, were overshadowed when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected any direct nuclear talks with America in a speech on Tuesday.

Also Read

Jobs, Job creation

Exercise 'strictest vigilance': MEA warns Indians over fake jobs in Iran

United Nations Security Council

UN Security Council votes down effort to halt Iran snapback sanctions

Iran, Iran flag

Iran withdraws resolution to ban attacks on nuclear sites after US pressure

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran, France near prisoner swap deal including woman held for posts on Gaza

Iran, Iran flag

Iran, IAEA sign Cairo agreement to resume nuclear inspections cooperation

The US has announced the results of the talks in advance, he said. The result is the closure of nuclear activities and enrichment. This is not a negotiation. It is a diktat, an imposition.

A deadline is coming for sanctions to resume  France, Germany and the United Kingdom triggered the so-called snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions barring a last-minute accord over Iran's failure to comply with conditions of a 2015 nuclear deal aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Snapback was designed to be veto-proof at the UN. It started a 30-day window for the resumption of sanctions, which ends Sunday, unless the West and Iran reach a diplomatic agreement.

European nations have said that they would be willing to extend the deadline if Iran resumes direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme, allows UN nuclear inspectors access to its nuclear sites, and accounts for the more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium that the UN watchdog says it has.

Iran is the only nation in the world that enriches uranium up to 60 per cent a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels that doesn't have a weapons programme.

But Pezeshkian used his UN speech to criticise the E3 for having operated in bad faith for years to dictate Iranian compliance with a deal that the US abandoned in 2018. They falsely presented themselves as parties of good standing to the agreement, and they disparaged Iran's sincere efforts as insufficient," he said.

If no diplomatic deal is found this week, the sanctions will automatically snapback on Sunday. That would again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures, further squeezing the country's reeling economy.

Nuclear maneuvering continues  Earlier this month, the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran signed an agreement mediated by Egypt to pave the way for resuming cooperation, including on ways of relaunching inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities. However, that agreement has yet to fully take hold.

In July, Pezeshkian had signed a law adopted by his country's parliament suspending all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. That followed Israel's 12-day war with Iran in June, during which Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran has long insisted its programme is peaceful, though Western nations and the Vienna-based IAEA assess that Tehran had an active nuclear weapons program until 2003. Khamenei again said Tuesday that Iran doesn't seek atomic bombs.

However, he added, Science will not be demolished by threats and bombing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

us china

China rejects Trump's criticism, says US and EU also trade with Russia

china Flag, China

China ends developing-nation status to strengthen WTO amid Trump tariffs

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy questions UN's effectiveness, says weapons decide survival

Mass shootings

Three people shot at Dallas ICE facility, shooter dead: US officials

Sanofi

French court orders Sanofi to pay $177 mn for anti-competitive behaviour

Topics : Iran US israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon