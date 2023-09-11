Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts east of Kotamobagu in Indonesia: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Monday struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 18:21:33 IST, Lat: 1.14 & Long: 127.46, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 352km E of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," the NCS said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

The National Centre of Seismology has pegged the magnitude at 6.0.

The quake hit at a depth of 150 km beneath the epicentre near Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read Earthquake of 6.2-magnitude jolts Indonesia, no threat of tsunami Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga; no Tsunami warning issued Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand Earthquake of 6.4-magnitude jolts Indonesia, no casualties reported Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude jolts Northern California, no damage reported US inflation outlook stable, credit pessimism rises in Fed survey Global companies to hike security spending as threats rise: Survey Lula da Silva backs off pledge Vladimir Putin won't be arrested on visit UK government likely to curb Paracetamol sale to reduce suicide cases China economy shows stability signs as credit and inflation improve