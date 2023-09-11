Confirmation

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts east of Kotamobagu in Indonesia: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Monday struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Monday struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 18:21:33 IST, Lat: 1.14 & Long: 127.46, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 352km E of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," the NCS said in a post on 'X' on Monday.
The National Centre of Seismology has pegged the magnitude at 6.0.
The quake hit at a depth of 150 km beneath the epicentre near Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indonesia Earthquake

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

