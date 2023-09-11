Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts east of Kotamobagu in Indonesia: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Monday struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 18:21:33 IST, Lat: 1.14 & Long: 127.46, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 352km E of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," the NCS said in a post on 'X' on Monday.
The National Centre of Seismology has pegged the magnitude at 6.0.
The quake hit at a depth of 150 km beneath the epicentre near Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.
Further details are awaited.
