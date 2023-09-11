UK government likely to curb Paracetamol sale to reduce suicide cases

The UK government is planning to restrict the sale of over-the-counter drugs like paracetamol in a bid to reduce suicides. The government’s decision is a part of the National Suicide Prevention Strategy that was unveiled recently, according to Sky News, Ndtv reported on Monday.

According to the report, the strategy highlights that reduction in suicides have stalled since 2018. It also mentions a national alert system to highlight new suicide methods to colleges and schools. According to The Telegraph, individuals are currently allowed to purchase a maximum of two packets of medicines that contain paracetamol, which is 16 tablets of 500gm each. With the new regulation, the government has asked the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to put further restrictions on paracetamol purchase.

UK ministers have pledge to bring down suicide rates in the country in two and a half years. A study published by Cambridge University Press in 2018 said that most deaths occurring due to self-poisoning in the country are aided by over-the-counter drugs, such as paracetamol.