Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

UK government likely to curb Paracetamol sale to reduce suicide cases

According to the report, the strategy highlights that reduction in suicides have stalled since 2018

paracetamol, pharma, drugs, medicine, health

Agencies
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK government is planning to restrict the sale of over-the-counter drugs like paracetamol in a bid to reduce suicides. The government’s decision is a part of the National Suicide Prevention Strategy that was unveiled recently, according to Sky News, Ndtv reported on Monday.

According to the report, the strategy highlights that reduction in suicides have stalled since 2018. It also mentions a national alert system to highlight new suicide methods to colleges and schools.   According to The Telegraph, individuals are currently allowed to purchase a maximum of two packets of medicines that contain paracetamol, which is 16 tablets of 500gm each. With the new regulation, the government has asked the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to put further restrictions on paracetamol purchase.

UK ministers have pledge to bring down suicide rates in the country in two and a half years. A study published by Cambridge University Press in 2018 said that most deaths occurring due to self-poisoning in the country are aided by over-the-counter drugs, such as paracetamol.    

Also Read

India punishes those who attempt suicide despite Mental Health Act

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 19th case this year

Govt bans 14 fixed-dose combination drugs, cites 'risk' to people

Indian drugmaker denies toxicity in paracetamol syrup exported to Liberia

China economy shows stability signs as credit and inflation improve

Fear of being made obsolete grips college-educated workers in the US

First round of wastewater release complete: Fukushima nuke plant's operator

Air India's SFO flight from Bengaluru diverted to Alaska due to tech issue

North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Russian President Putin, Kremlin confirms

Topics : paracetamol UK Drugs ban suicides

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon