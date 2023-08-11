Confirmation

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Japan's Hokkaido region, no casualties

According to GFZ, a German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake occurred at 5.44 am, local time, in the Hokkaido region of Japan

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Hokkaido region in Japan on Friday at 5.44 am (local time), according to GFZ, a German Research Centre for Geosciences.
According to GFZ, a German Research Centre for Geosciences, the earthquake occurred at 5.44 am, local time, in the Hokkaido region of Japan.
The depth of the earthquake is recorded to be 46 Kilometers.
So far, no casualties have been reported.
More details awaited.
Similarly, on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10 kilometres South South West (SSW) of Turkey's Malatya at 17:48 (UTC) on Thursday, according to EMSC.
The depth of the earthquake was registered at a depth of 10.9 kilometres.
Taking to its Twitter handle, EMSC stated, "#Earthquake 10 km SW of #Malatya (#Turkey) 19 min ago (local time 20:48:00). Updated map - Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyewitnesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Japan Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

