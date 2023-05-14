close

EIB Global's finance worth EUR 10.8 bn in 2022 amid economic challenges

Despite the challenges of investing in an economic recovery after the pandemic, EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, financed EUR 10.8 billion in 2022

ANI Europe
European Investment Bank team visits Lucknow Metro project site

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Despite the challenges of investing in an economic recovery after the pandemic, EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, financed EUR 10.8 billion in 2022, 50% more than the previous year's figures, in its first year of existence.

In 2022, the EIB Group continued to support global healthcare, affordable energy, access to water, renewable power sources and sustainable growth everywhere. Nearly EUR 11 billion in support outside the European Union including EUR 4 billion for least-developed countries, EUR 1.2 billion for global health and vaccines and EUR 1.7 billion to Ukraine for damaged schools, hospitals, trains, trams, roads, and bridges.

"The challenging geopolitical situation and conflicts happening around the world should not make us lose sight of our objective to promote a global, just transition to net zero," said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank. "If we want to stand a chance to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we need to forge sustainable partnerships and alliances at all levels. In its first year of existence EIB Global proved that we are making an active contribution to a more equitable world under the banner of the European Union, in particular through our support to Global Gateway projects."

A companion volume, EIB Global Report: The Impact explains how our economists analyse the differences these projects make - 11.7 million people benefiting from safe drinking water, 836 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 and other diseases, 141 million more trips on public transport. This report presents our rigorous analysis of the results of our investments and assesses the financial benefits, catalytic effect and technical support we bring to each project.

The EIB Group supports projects in four priority areas -- infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Economic challenge European Investment Bank

First Published: May 14 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

