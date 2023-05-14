close

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul, NCS informs

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 60 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

