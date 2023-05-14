Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul, NCS informs

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 8:14 am today, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded to be 60 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

