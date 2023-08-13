Confirmation

Eiffel Tower briefly evacuated on Saturday after security threat: Report

These types of situations are rare, a spokeswoman for Sete, the company that manages the iconic tourist attraction, told AFP

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
By Jenny Che

The Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated early Saturday afternoon after a security alert was raised, Agence France-Presse reported. 
 
The Paris monument reopened at around 3:30 p.m. local time, two hours after the incident. Bomb disposal teams had been dispatched to secure the area. 

These types of situations are rare, a spokeswoman for Sete, the company that manages the iconic tourist attraction, told AFP. The news was first reported by BFM TV.

Sete and the Paris police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg News.

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

