Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Multiple Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge: Russian official

In an update issued later on Saturday, Aksyonov said that another Ukrainian missile had been shot down in the area. Photos and videos circulating on social media platforms showed white smoke

Crimea bridge

Crimea bridge

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russian officials have said that multiple missiles were shot down over the bridge connecting Crimea to the mainland on Saturday, CNN reported.
The Russia-appointed Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov in a post on Telegram wrote that two Ukrainian missiles were shot down on Saturday afternoon, according to CNN. Aksyonov further said that the bridge was undamaged.
In an update issued later on Saturday, Aksyonov said that another Ukrainian missile had been shot down in the area. Photos and videos circulating on social media platforms showed white smoke
In a post on Telegram, Aksyonov wrote, "Another enemy missile was shot down over the Kerch Strait. Thank you to our air defence troops for their high professionalism and vigilance!," CNN reported. Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian-appointed Head of Crimea, said special services have put a "smoke screen," which he said is used to conceal any damage caused.
Earlier, the Russian defence ministry on Saturday said that its forces had destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched at the peninsula overnight, according to CNN.
Following the attempted strikes, the Russian foreign ministry criticised Ukraine for carrying out what it described as a "terrorist attack" and termed the attacks "unacceptable."

Also Read

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Ukrainian Military hints hitting Russian cruise missiles in occupied Crimea

Top UN court opens hearings of Ukraine's Crimea case against Russia

Ukraine urges nations to vote to preserve its territory in UN resolution

Maui wildfire survivors start returning to ruins, death toll likely to rise

LIVE: Army conducts patrolling along LoC ahead of Independence Day

10 killed in Congo as intercommunal violence worsens over land rights

Choice of arm for 2nd Covid jab could influence immune response: Research

6 dead, dozens rescued from sinking migrant boat in English Channel

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "The Crimean bridge is an object of purely civilian infrastructure, attacks on which are unacceptable. It has been subjected to such attacks since the autumn of last year, which also led to the death of civilians."
She further said, "Such barbaric actions cannot be justified and will not go unanswered."
Meanwhile, traffic has resumed on the Crimean Bridge after it was temporarily blocked, CNN reported citing the Crimean Bridge operative information Telegram account.
Crimean bridge, also known as the Kerch bridge, holds personal value for Russian President Vladimir Putin. It marks the "reunification" of Crimea with the Russian mainland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Crimea Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon