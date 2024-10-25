Business Standard
Home / World News / Elon Musk's wealth soars $34 bn as Tesla shares post biggest decadal gain

Elon Musk's wealth soars $34 bn as Tesla shares post biggest decadal gain

Elon Musk, 53, has also been in the spotlight for his increasingly vocal - and costly - support of Republican candidate Donald Trump

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion. | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Dylan Sloan
 
Elon Musk added $33.5 billion to his net worth Thursday as Tesla Inc. shares posted their biggest gain in more than a decade, extending the world’s richest man’s lead atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 
Shares ended the day up 22 per cent and turned positive for the year after the automaker reported its largest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023. Musk forecast as much as 30 per cent growth in vehicle sales next year on a webcast following the release, and announced that the Cybertruck generated a quarterly profit for the first time. 
 
The pop came after four straight quarters of disappointing earnings for the world’s largest electric-vehicle manufacturer, which has struggled amid slowing consumer demand.
 
 
Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion, $61 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos. Tesla shares and options account for about three-quarters of his fortune, which also includes large stakes in SpaceX, social-media platform X and artificial-intelligence firm xAI.
 
Musk, 53, has also been in the spotlight for his increasingly vocal — and costly — support of Republican candidate Donald Trump. Over the past few weeks, he has campaigned in Pennsylvania alongside Trump and spent $75 million on his own super PAC, which has focused on funding Republican get-out-the-vote efforts and digital advertising. 
 
Trump has said he would ask Musk to head up a new department focused on minimizing bureaucratic red tape, nicknamed the Department of Government Efficiency, if he were elected to a second term.

More From This Section

Justin Trudeau

Canada's PM Trudeau vows to lead his Liberal Party into next election

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says China's leader will bully Kamala Harris 'like a baby'

TikTok

'Mental health crisis': Meta, Google & TikTok to face addiction claims

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Seeing everyone's concerns, intend to be all Americans' president: Harris

Donald Trump, Trump

China plays nice with US partners ahead of possible Donald Trump return

 
In the webcast following Tesla’s earnings release, Musk said he would push for a federal approval process for autonomous vehicles if he were appointed to a role in a potential second Trump administration. Tesla is betting on autonomous vehicles as a key growth area. Musk said that he expects Tesla to begin rolling out Cybercab robotaxis in 2026 and plans for the company to eventually produce 2 million to 4 million units per year.
 
“My prediction is Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world, and probably by a long shot,” Musk said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla shares surge on strong earnings, 30% growth forecast in 2025

Elon Musk

Tesla stock jumps 12% as Musk reassures investors of strong EV growth plan

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

US elections: Elon Musk helps set the stage for 'stop the steal 2024'

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Elon Musk's PAC spends just 3.6% of social media ad dollars on his X

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta bans accounts tracking private jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk

Topics : Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Donald Trump Tesla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon