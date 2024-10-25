Business Standard
Home / World News / 'Mental health crisis': Meta, Google & TikTok to face addiction claims

'Mental health crisis': Meta, Google & TikTok to face addiction claims

The ruling Thursday by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, follows a contrasting June 7 decision by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge in favour of the companies

TikTok

The school districts alleged that the companies engineered their platforms to addict kids by using algorithms and features. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Isaiah Poritz
 
Meta Platforms Inc., Google, TikTok and Snap will have to face lawsuits brought by school districts in federal court blaming their “addictive” apps for contributing to a mental health crisis among students.  
The ruling Thursday by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, follows a contrasting June 7 decision by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge in favour of the companies. The split leaves the platforms potentially on the hook for damages in more than 150 cases before Rogers even as they’re poised to dodge liability for claims in more than 600 other cases filed in Los Angeles.
 
 
Rogers generally denied a request for dismissal of negligence claims, but narrowed the scope of allegations that will proceed. She concluded that some claims are barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a longstanding federal law shielding internet companies from lawsuits.
 
The ruling comes just over a week after Rogers ruled that Meta must face a lawsuit by dozens of state attorneys general alleging it knowingly hooked kids on its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
 
The companies also face significant exposure from hundreds of personal injury suits accusing them of designing their platforms to encourage youths to spend unhealthy amounts of time on screens and suffering emotional trauma as a result. But the school cases may carry bigger potential damages because each district seeks to recoup institutional costs from the negative repercussions of having hundreds of individual students hooked on social media. 
 
The school districts alleged that the companies engineered their platforms to addict kids by using algorithms and features such as the “like” button, in ways that hurt society — akin to cigarette manufacturers that designed their products to be addictive. 

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Seeing everyone's concerns, intend to be all Americans' president: Harris

Donald Trump, Trump

China plays nice with US partners ahead of possible Donald Trump return

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy seeks single-day nationwide voting, opposes early voting

helicopter

Gangs in Haiti open fire, hit UN helicopter mid-air as violence rises

McDonald's burger

From KFC to Pizza Hut & Burger King, chains pull onions on E Coli risk

 
Rogers said the schools’ core legal theory was viable: the social media companies “deliberately fostered compulsive use of their platforms which foreseeably caused” the school districts to spend resources on combating the mental health crisis among students.
 
The companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
The Los Angeles and Oakland judges are overseeing separate batches of personal injury suits by youths and families alleging that the social media companies are responsible for causing widespread psychological distress and even suicides. The companies have denied wrongdoing, saying they’ve taken steps to keep young users safe on the platforms.
 
The federal case is In Re Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, 22-md-03047, US District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meta

Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb-threat calls: Report

(L-R) Tanuj Bhojwani, Head, People AI; Yann LeCun, Meta's VP & Chief AI Scientist; and Nandan Nilekani, Non-Executive Chairperson at Infosys at a panel on ‘Culture of Open Science in democratizing AI' at the ‘Build with AI Summit'

India holds immense potential in shaping future of AI: Meta's Yann LeCun

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will utilise facial recognition technology (FRT) to combat scams.

Celeb-bait ads make Meta turn to facial recognition tech to combat scams

Meta

Meta launches initiative with Centre to empower Indians against scams

Meta

Meta lays off employees across units at WhatsApp, Instagram, Reality Labs

Topics : Google Metaverse TikTok snap Facebook addiction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon