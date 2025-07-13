Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Emergency crews suspend search for flooding victims in US amid new warnings

Emergency crews suspend search for flooding victims in US amid new warnings

Floods

Numerous secondary roads and bridges are flooded and very dangerous, a weather service warning said. Photo: Reuters

AP Kerrville
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Emergency crews suspended their search for victims of catastrophic flooding in central Texas on Sunday morning amid new warnings that additional rain would again cause waterways to surge.

It was the first time a new round of severe weather has paused the search since the flooding earlier this month.

Ingram Fire Department officials ordered search crews to immediately evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County until further notice, warning the potential for a flash flood is high. 

Search-and-rescue teams have been searching for missing victims of the July 4 weekend flooding that killed at least 129 people and left more than 170 missing.

 

As heavy rain fell Sunday, National Weather Service forecasters warned that the Guadalupe River could rise to nearly 15 feet (4.6 metres) by Sunday afternoon, about five feet above flood stage and enough to put the Highway 39 bridge near Hunt under water.

Numerous secondary roads and bridges are flooded and very dangerous, a weather service warning said. 

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

