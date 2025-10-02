Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU plans to double steel import tariffs to 50% and cut quota volumes

EU plans to double steel import tariffs to 50% and cut quota volumes

Europe's steel association, Eurofer, has been demanding tighter measures to reflect new market dynamics

European Union, EU

The EU’s industry chief, Stephane Sejourne, told a closed door meeting Wednesday that the commission was planning to unveil its proposal to boost steel tariffs next week, according to a person familiar with his remarks. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union plans to hike tariffs on steel imports to 50% and cut by nearly a half the volume of steel that’s allowed in before that higher rate is imposed, according to a draft proposal seen by Bloomberg. 
The EU currently has a temporary mechanism in place to safeguard its steel industry, which imposes a 25% duty on most imports once quotas are exhausted. That mechanism expires in June and the EU has been working to replace it with a more permanent regulation, which it plans to unveil next week. 
The European Commission, which handles trade matters for the EU, plans to boost the tariff rate to 50% “to minimize the risk of trade diversion,” according to the draft. The move will align the bloc’s rate with the US, which has sought to push back against overcapacity from China.  
 
The higher rate would apply to imports once a certain quota is reached. Across all product categories, the measures would cut the total volume of steel covered by the quotas to 18.35 million tons, an average reduction of 43.7% compared to levels seen in the year to July 2024, according to Bloomberg calculations.  
The plans outline quotas for specific product types based on historical averages. The commission is also seeking powers to set out country-specific quotas for the various thresholds. 

Also Read

Hindu Kush, melting glaciers

Swiss glaciers shrink 3% this year, fourth-biggest retreat on record

European Union, EU

EU pushes to release €140 bn from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine aid

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Europe to launch first carbon import tax to curb emissions, stop leakage

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India-EFTA trade pact to take effect on Oct 1 with $100 bn investment plan

Maia Sandu

Moldova's pro-EU party wins pivotal election in setback for Russia

The measures would be reviewed every five years from July 2031 to evaluate overcapacity trends and their effects on the steel market, according to the proposal. The scope of the product types and categories would be reviewed within two years of the regulation’s adoption, the draft says. 
The mechanism also includes “melt-and-pour” provisions, which apply tariffs and quotas based on where the steel was first made. Such measures are designed to prevent major producing nations from rerouting steel into Europe via other countries. 
The bloc’s steel industry has faced a severe crisis in recent years as it grapples with cheap imports from China and other Asian economies. Furthermore, US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50% shortly after taking office.   
Separately, the EU is hoping to negotiate arrangements with the Trump administration that would lower the 50% rates the bloc’s steel and aluminium exports to the US currently face.  
The EU’s industry chief, Stephane Sejourne, told a closed door meeting Wednesday that the commission was planning to unveil its proposal to boost steel tariffs next week, according to a person familiar with his remarks.  
He said that while the EU continues to believe in an international order where trade is possible, “we will not be the only ones to impose on ourselves the principles that others no longer apply,” according to the person familiar with his remarks.  
Europe’s steel association, Eurofer, has been demanding tighter measures to reflect new market dynamics and requested a comprehensive post-safeguard trade regime after 2026 to address the destructive spillover effects of global steel excess capacity on the EU market. 
“If there are no strong barriers to ship in steel at below-cost into Europe, the main elements of European prosperity like cars, trucks, batteries and wind turbines, will not be able to be produced with our own steel,” said Henrik Adam, chief executive officer of Tata Steel Europe. “The commission has understood the risk and is now taking action soon on trade.”
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump targets deals in pharma, AI, energy, mining before midterm elections

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump uses govt shutdown to target federal workers, halt key projects

Gazans, Gaza aid, Israel-Gaza war, Palestinians

Activists say Israeli navy has begun intercepting Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin vows quick Russian response if Europe continues provocations

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Gaza peace plan gets global support, PM Modi among endorsers

Topics : World News European Union steel tariffs trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon