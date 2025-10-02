Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's Gaza peace plan gets global support, PM Modi among endorsers

Trump's Gaza peace plan gets global support, PM Modi among endorsers

The White House said the visionary plan has been embraced by key leaders from the Arab world to the West

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump's

Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The White House has highlighted the "global support, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for President Donald Trump's visionary plan for peace in war-battered Gaza.

President Trump's "groundbreaking plan for peace in Gaza has galvanised a chorus of international praise as the potential pivotal turning point after years of devastating war," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Hailed as a game changer by nations across continents, President Trump's comprehensive framework emphasises an urgent end to hostilities, the full liberation of all hostages, sustained humanitarian relief, and Gaza's transformation into a beacon of prosperity," it said.

It said the visionary plan has been embraced by key leaders from the Arab world to the West. The statement lists reactions and comments of world leaders, including PM Modi, on Trump's plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

 

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace, Modi had posted on social media.

Also Read

India Inc, Donald Trump, fund managers

India Inc backs Trump's 6-monthly reporting plan; fund managers push backpremium

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia backs Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, calls for end to conflict

us china

China rejects Trump's criticism, says US and EU also trade with Russia

Donald Trump, Trump

King Charles III welcomes Trump at Windsor as US president begins UK visit

Trump, Tiktok

Trump to hold call with Xi on Friday as TikTok deal framework is finalised

The White House statement includes this statement by Modi as well as a link to the Indian leader's post on X.

The statement includes remarks by other world leaders including the joint statement by Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Trkiye, Qatar, and Egypt.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney; China; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; French President Emmanuel Macron; Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba; British Prime Minister Keir Starmer; Palestinian Authority and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict', announced Monday, entails that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

earthquake

Istanbul shaken by 5.0-magnitude earthquake, no major damage reported

Donald Trump

US to supply Ukraine intelligence for long-range missile strikes in Russia

uk attack, uk police, uk, manchester

Two dead in car and stabbing attack at UK's synagogue, suspect shot

P&G

P&G to shut down biz in Pakistan, Gillette to consider delisting from PSX

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

US H-1B visa rules push Chinese workers to explore Europe as alternative

Topics : Narendra Modi World News Trump Gaza Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon