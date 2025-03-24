Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Expect to sign critical minerals deal with Ukraine soon, says Trump

Expect to sign critical minerals deal with Ukraine soon, says Trump

Trump also told reporters as he met his Cabinet that the United States is talking to Ukraine about the potential for American firms owning Ukrainian power plants

Donald Trump

Trump also said that he will in the very near future announce tariffs on automobiles, aluminum and Pharmaceuticals. | File Photo: PTI

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects a US-Ukraine revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals will be signed soon. 
Trump also told reporters as he met his Cabinet that the United States is talking to Ukraine about the potential for American firms owning Ukrainian power plants.  ALSO READ: Trump announces 25% tariff on nations buying Venezuelan oil and gas 
A US delegation met with Ukrainian officials on Sunday and with Russian officials on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The talks have focused mostly on a Black Sea ceasefire, but Trump said other issues are coming up as he pushes for a halt to Russia's three-year war against Ukraine. 
 
"We're talking about territory right now. We're talking about lines of demarcation, Talking about power, power plant ownership. Some people are saying the United States should own the power plant...because we have the expertise," he said.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt seeks to drop 6% equalisation levy on online ads, aiding Google, Meta

market, stock trading, trading

Worst over but full blown 'tariff war' not priced-in by markets: Analysts

Donald Trump, Trump

Will soon announce tariffs on autos, aluminum, pharmaceuticals: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 25% tariff on nations buying Venezuelan oil and gas

US President Donald Trump

Trump to enforce 25% tariff on nations importing Venezuelan oil and gas

   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

IMF, International Monetary Fund

No talks on new Senegal programme until misreporting addressed: IMF

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec+ likely to proceed with planned May oil output hike amid steady prices

Novo Nordisk

Novo bets on Triple G obesity drug in up to $2 bn deal with Chinese biotech

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration seeks SC halt on rehiring 16,000 federal workers

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

US meets Russians separately after talks with Ukrainians on ceasefire

Topics : Donald Trump mineral sector Kiev Ukraine Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs LSG Toss TimeMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon