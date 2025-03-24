Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / No talks on new Senegal programme until misreporting addressed: IMF

No talks on new Senegal programme until misreporting addressed: IMF

In an interview with Reuters in Dakar on Monday, IMF mission chief Edward Gemayel said "everything is possible" but did not commit to that timeline

IMF, International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters DAKAR
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that talks on a new programme for Senegal could not go ahead until the government addressed the misreporting of key economic data under the previous government.
 
The IMF suspended its existing $1.8 billion credit facility to Senegal pending a review of state finances, which confirmed last month that the debt and budget deficit were much wider than former President Macky Sall's administration had reported.
Finance Minister Cheikh Diba said Senegal was hoping for a new IMF programme by June. 
In an interview with Reuters in Dakar on Monday, IMF mission chief Edward Gemayel said "everything is possible" but did not commit to that timeline. 
 
"We cannot discuss a new program before we settle on the misreporting," he said, though he added that once that was done the IMF could move "very, very fast". 

Also Read

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF suggests IFRS 9 adoption for strengthening credit risk management: RBI

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan, IMF agree to cut average applied tariffs by 43% over five years

pakistan Flag

IMF proposes tax target of over Rs 15 trillion in Pakistan's next Budget

pakistan airline,PIA

Pakistan shows commitment to selling PIA by July as part of IMF agreement

PremiumNew development bank

IMF's Pak loan review: India to question Pakistan's Brics Bank stake plan

Gemayel said it was also "too early to make that call" when asked if Senegal was heading for a credit event such as a debt restructuring, rescheduling or default. 
Senegal's Court of Auditors last month released a long-awaited review of the country's finances that confirmed the previous government misreported key economic data including debt and deficit figures. 
At the end of 2023, the total outstanding debt represented 99.67% of gross domestic product, the court's report said. That compared with a previously recorded figure of 74.41%. 
SUBSIDY CUTS 
Gemayel also said energy subsidy cuts would be an essential part of economic reforms under current President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. 
Fuel subsidies have "exploded" to up to 4% of GDP since the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that they should be gradually phased out. 
"The problem with these subsidies is that it's not the vulnerable households that benefit from them," he said.
"Most of these subsidies, they go to the wealthiest households." 
Gemayel's mission to Senegal was intended to determine how the misreporting happened and what steps the government would take to avoid similar misreporting in the future. 
He said a supplementary budget reflecting the findings of the Court of Auditors report released last month could be released in the second or third quarter of this year. 
Oil and gas revenues could have a "big positive impact" on the budget, and the IMF estimates these will average 1% of GDP per year over the next five years, Gemayel said. 
Senegal's energy ministry said in January that the Sangomar offshore oil and gas field raised its output of crude to 16.9 million barrels in 2024, exceeding its initial target of 11.7 million.

More From This Section

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Opec+ likely to proceed with planned May oil output hike amid steady prices

US President Donald Trump

Trump to enforce 25% tariff on nations importing Venezuelan oil and gas

Novo Nordisk

Novo bets on Triple G obesity drug in up to $2 bn deal with Chinese biotech

US President Donald Trump

Trump administration seeks SC halt on rehiring 16,000 federal workers

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

US meets Russians separately after talks with Ukrainians on ceasefire

Topics : IMF International Monetary Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs LSG Toss TimeMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeDC vs LSG Live ScoreDelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon