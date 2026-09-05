Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island in West Asia, origin unknown
Explosions were heard near Iran's key Gulf oil terminal, while unconfirmed reports said a tanker may have been targeted by a US missile
Reuters DUBAI
Explosions ??were heard on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in the Gulf, a key oil terminal, but their origin was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
The state-affiliated Nournews said there were unconfirmed reports from local sources that an Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile fired by U.S. forces.
A Fars correspondent on Kharg ??Island said explosion sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no sign of smoke was seen.
There was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities about the reports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 1:05 PM IST