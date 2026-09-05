Explosions ??were heard on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in ‌the Gulf, a ​key ​oil terminal, but their origin ​was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The state-affiliated Nournews said there ​were unconfirmed reports from ‌local sources that an ​Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile ‌fired by ​U.S. ‌forces.

A Fars correspondent on ‌Kharg ??Island said explosion ​sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no sign ​of smoke was seen.