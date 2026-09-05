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Home / World News / Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island in West Asia, origin unknown

Explosions heard near Iran's Kharg Island in West Asia, origin unknown

Explosions were heard near Iran's key Gulf oil terminal, while unconfirmed reports said a tanker may have been targeted by a US missile

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

A Fars correspondent on ‌Kharg ⁠Island said explosion ​sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no sign ​of smoke was seen | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters DUBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
Explosions ??were heard on Saturday near Iran's Kharg Island in ‌the Gulf, a ​key ​oil terminal, but their origin ​was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. 
The state-affiliated Nournews said there ​were unconfirmed reports from ‌local sources that an ​Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile ‌fired by ​U.S. ‌forces. 
A Fars correspondent on ‌Kharg ??Island said explosion ​sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no sign ​of smoke was seen. 
There was ‌no immediate official announcement by ‌Iranian authorities about the reports. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 1:05 PM IST