close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Extreme weather killed 2 million, cost $4.3 trillion in 50 years: WMO

India lost over 130,000 lives; most economic damage seen in US, while 9 in 10 deaths worldwide took place in developing countries

Associated Press
climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The economic damage of weather- and climate-related disasters continues to rise, even as improvements in early warning have helped reduce the human toll, the UN weather agency said on Monday. 
 
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in an updated report, tallied nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over the past half-century around the globe that have killed over 2 million people and caused economic 
damage of $4.3 trillion.
 
The recap from WMO came as it opened its four-yearly congress among member countries, pressing the message that more needs to be done to improve alert systems for extreme weather events by a target date of 2027. WMO also said early warning systems have helped reduce deaths linked to climate and other weather related disasters.
 
Most of the economic damage between 1970 and 2021 came in the United States — totaling $1.7 trillion — while nine in 10 deaths worldwide took place in developing countries. The economic impact, relative to GDP, has been felt more in developing countries, WMO says.
 
In India, 573 disasters reportedly killed 138,377 people between 1970 and 2021. The country recorded 2,227 casualties due to extreme weather events in 2022, according to the India Meteorological Department.
 

Also Read

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

What is climate finance?

TMS Ep395: IPCC final warning, extreme summer, gold stock, T-bills

Climate change to drastically cut Indonesia's rice, coffee produce: Study

China may not pay for climate change despite being 'biggest annual emitter'

PM announces 12-point development initiatives for Pacific Island nations

G20 recognises importance of inclusive decision-making to foster startups

Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: India's G20 Sherpa Kant

500 climbers scaled Everest during current expedition season: Nepal tourism

Sanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai emerge as top data centre markets in APAC region

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the cyclonic storm Mocha across Myanmar and Bangladesh exemplified how the “most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards.”
 
The findings were a part of an update to WMO’s Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes, which previously had covered a nearly 50-year period through 2019.
 
While the findings account for inflation, WMO cautioned that the reports could understate the actual damage.
Worldwide, tropical cyclones were the primary cause of disasters. In Africa, WMO counted more than 1,800 disasters and 733,585 deaths. 
 
The costliest was Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, which ran to $2.1 billion in damages. Nearly 1,500 disasters hit the southwest Pacific, causing 66,951 deaths and $185.8 billion in economic losses. Asia reported 3,612 disasters with 9,84,263 deaths and $1.4 trillion in losses. Bangladesh had the highest number of deaths (5,20,758) in Asia due to 281 events.
 
South America had 943 disasters that resulted in 58,484 deaths and over $115 billion in economic losses.
 
Over 2,100 disasters in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean led to 77,454 deaths and $2 trillion in losses. 
Europe saw nearly 1,800 disasters that led to 166,492 deaths and $562 billion in economic losses.
Topics : Climate Change weather warning

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Extreme weather killed 2 million, cost $4.3 trillion in 50 years: WMO

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding
3 min read

Benchmark equity indices rise for second day on gains in RIL, IT stocks

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Premium

Need to go beyond GDP

GDP growth
5 min read

Global investment firms IFC, M&G invest in Vivriti Retail Asset Fund

The fund will focus on scaling investment in securitised debt securities with MSE-backed assets
1 min read
Premium

Burden of proof

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

JPMorgan sees $3 bn net interest income boost from First Republic deal

JP Morgan Chase & Co
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon