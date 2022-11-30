What is climate finance?
Every year, leaders from over 200 nations come under one roof and debate to find out how much the developed nations will contribute towards the climate fund. But what exactly is this fund?
Topics
climate deal | Climate Change | Climate finance
https://mybs.in/2b2Hvlq
Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know
What is COP27?
India and COP27: How does the new climate report affect them?
COP27 loss and damage fund: Is India a net loser?
What is COP27, and what issues are expected to be discussed at the summit?
Meanwhile, a threat much bigger than the one being faced by the financial markets is uniting the world. And diving too. Every year, leaders from over 200 nations come under the roof. For over a fortnight, they share ideas and indulge in heated debates to find a solution to one big threat: the rising temperature of our globe. And most discussions boil down to one thing. How much the developed nations will contribute towards the climate fund. But what exactly is this fund? And how does it help in fighting climate change? Find answers to these questions in this segment of the podcast.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU