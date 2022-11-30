What is climate finance?

Meanwhile, a threat much bigger than the one being faced by the financial markets is uniting the world. And diving too. Every year, leaders from over 200 nations come under the roof. For over a fortnight, they share ideas and indulge in heated debates to find a solution to one big threat: the rising temperature of our globe. And most discussions boil down to one thing. How much the developed nations will contribute towards the climate fund. But what exactly is this fund? And how does it help in fighting Find answers to these questions in this segment of the podcast.