close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai emerge as top data centre markets in APAC region

Shanghai, Tokyo and Mumbai have emerged as the top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Knight Frank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
data protection bill

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shanghai, Tokyo and Mumbai have emerged as the top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Knight Frank.

International property consultant Knight Frank has come out with a 'Data Centre Q1 2023' report, in partnership with leading data centre research and analytics platform DC Byte. The report focuses on nine rapidly emerging markets in APAC - Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

"Shanghai (2,692 MW), Tokyo (2,575 MW) and Mumbai (2,337 MW) have emerged as the top Data Centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region," Knight Frank said in a statement.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong have a high percentage of their capacity in the live segment, indicating a higher level of commissioning and demand.

"Mumbai is the only city from India on the study and has emerged as the standout growth story of Q1, 2023, with the market's total capacity expansion surpassing the 2,000 MW milestone," the consultant said.

In Mumbai, Knight Frank said the live capacity (operational capacity) stood at 270 MW, committed capacity at 607 MW, under construction capacity 188 MW and early stage capacity at 1,272 MW.

Also Read

Recession unlikely in APAC region in coming year: Moody's Analytics

Bengaluru tops in APAC region in flexible office space stock; Delhi-NCR 5th

Majority of shoppers in APAC concern about price hike on essentials: Survey

Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused Shinichi Uneo accepts guilt

Bengaluru tops in Grade-A flexible among 12 APAC cities: CBRE report

Brazilian ecologists try new approach against deforestation in the Amazon

PM Modi showcases India as reliable partner to the Pacific island nations

To encourage immigration, Germany considering easier citizenship norms

JPMorgan sees $3 bn net interest income boost from First Republic deal

SpaceX launches Saudi astronauts, nation's 1st woman in space, to ISS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tokyo Japan

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

April macroeconomic data shows strong start for FY24: Finance Ministry

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read
Premium

Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit

Siemens
3 min read

Indians sent $27.14 bn abroad under LRS in FY23, up nearly 40% YoY

remittance
2 min read

All 10 Adani stocks gain, group m-cap back in Rs 10-trillion league

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Sanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai emerge as top data centre markets in APAC region

data protection bill
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

LIVE updates: Neeraj Chopra ranked World No. 1 in men's javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra
3 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

US President Joe Biden talks 14th Amendment to override Congress on debt

Joe Biden
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon