Sanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai emerge as top data centre markets in APAC region

Shanghai, Tokyo and Mumbai have emerged as the top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Knight Frank.
International property consultant Knight Frank has come out with a 'Data Centre Q1 2023' report, in partnership with leading data centre research and analytics platform DC Byte. The report focuses on nine rapidly emerging markets in APAC - Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.
"Shanghai (2,692 MW), Tokyo (2,575 MW) and Mumbai (2,337 MW) have emerged as the top Data Centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region," Knight Frank said in a statement.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong have a high percentage of their capacity in the live segment, indicating a higher level of commissioning and demand.
"Mumbai is the only city from India on the study and has emerged as the standout growth story of Q1, 2023, with the market's total capacity expansion surpassing the 2,000 MW milestone," the consultant said.
In Mumbai, Knight Frank said the live capacity (operational capacity) stood at 270 MW, committed capacity at 607 MW, under construction capacity 188 MW and early stage capacity at 1,272 MW.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)