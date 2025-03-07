Friday, March 07, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / FBI committed to bringing home US hostages held in other nations: Director

FBI committed to bringing home US hostages held in other nations: Director

The Trump administration last month returned home Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher jailed in Russia on drug charges, as part of a prisoner swap

Kash Patel

Patel spoke as the Trump administration is working to bring home Americans from multiple countries, including Russia and Venezuela

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The FBI will work to zero out the population of Americans detained or held hostage in foreign countries, Director Kash Patel said Thursday at a State Department ceremony honouring the hostage community and their families.

My singular promise to you in this community is that I will do everything as the director of the FBI to marshal the resources necessary to make sure that no other American family feels that pain, he said during the flag-raising event.

Patel spoke as the Trump administration is working to bring home Americans from multiple countries, including Russia and Venezuela. The government is also trying to secure the release of remaining American hostages held by Hamas, with Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump's nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, leading direct talks with the militant group.

 

We still don't have everybody back," Patel said. Whatever lawful authorities we have at the FBI, we are going to give 24/7, 365 days to make sure that we zero out this number and to make sure we prevent others from going into situations that you are now all too familiar with.

The FBI houses a multiagency fusion cell that handles hostage cases involving Americans in foreign countries. The State Department, meanwhile, relies on a special presidential envoy the position for which Boehler has been tapped to negotiate the release of Americans who are wrongfully detained.

When the president asked me if there was any job that I thought that I wanted to focus on," Boehler said Thursday, "I told him that this was the only one I would look at because I think there's nothing more important for this country than for everyone to know that if they're abroad and they're taken, that the country has their back.

The Trump administration last month returned home Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher jailed in Russia on drug charges, as part of a prisoner swap.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump casts doubt on Nato solidarity, despite it aiding US after Sept 11

US President Donald Trump

Judge orders Trump govt to pay nearly $2 bn in USAID, state dept debts

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump changes course, delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

US police, Baton Rouge

Gunfire reported at naval station, but no shooter found: Florida officials

US-Russia, US Russia flag

US will intensify sanctions on Russia, Iran: Treasury secy Scott Bessent

Topics : Hostages FBI FBI new Director Federal Bureau of Investigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon