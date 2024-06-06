Find out why Elon Musk's X has allowed adult content in new content policy

In a significant policy update, X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk (formerly known as Twitter), now permits users to share pornographic material, provided it “adheres to specific guidelines”.

The key requirements include obtaining consent, applying age-appropriate warnings, and ensuring such content is not prominently displayed.

The platform has also approved adult nudity or sexual content , including AI-generated, photographic, or animated images, as stated.

The new policies replace the ‘former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies’ and aim to provide greater ‘clarity’ regarding the rules governing content and increase “transparency in their enforcement”.

In its ‘adult content’ policy, X stated that users could “share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour, provided it is properly labelled and not prominently displayed”.

This update replaces X’s former ‘Sensitive Media and Violent Speech’ policies.

Consensually produced and distributed

X emphasised its belief that users "should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.”

“Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality,” the policy note stated.

How to mark your content?

Users who regularly post pornographic content are required to adjust their media settings so that all images and videos appear behind a content warning, which other users must acknowledge before viewing.

“You can also add a one-time content warning on individual posts. If you continue to fail in marking your posts, we will adjust your account settings for you,” it said.

What are the restrictions?

X clarified that this freedom is restricted for children and those who choose not to see it. “We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it. We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, non-consent, objectification, sexualisation, or harm to minors, and obscene behaviours,” it explained.

Additionally, sharing such content in highly visible places, such as profile photos or banners, is not allowed.

Users under 18 or those who have not provided their birth date on the platform will be unable to view posts marked as adult content.

Underage users and users without a birth date in their profiles will be unable to choose to view marked content.

“You may begin to see new media content warnings on posts that X has designated as containing Adult Content (instead of a generic sensitive media label). When these new content warnings are available for you to use, please be sure to continue marking your media accordingly,” it stated.

What is ‘adult content’?

Adult content is defined as “any consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behaviour that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal,” the statement clarified.

Examples include depictions of full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals and explicit or implied sexual behaviour or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts.

How to report or appeal in case of a strike?

Anyone can report unmarked content or other violations using the dedicated in-app reporting flow.

If users believe their content has been mistakenly flagged, they can submit an appeal to X.