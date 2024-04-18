US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

A spokesperson for the US State Department has said that the country backs reforms in United Nations institutions, particularly changes in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Vedant Patel made the statement after Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk commented on India's absence from the UNSC's permanent membership.

Elon Musk backs India for permanent seat on UNSC

Earlier this year, Musk had made a post on X (formerly Twitter) calling for reforms in the security council, stating that India's exclusion was "absurd".

He wrote, "At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up. India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo."

Responding to a question regarding the SpaceX CEO's comments on India's absence from the UNSC's permanent membership, Patel stated, "The President and the Secretary have both addressed this issue, emphasising the necessity for reforms within the UN, including the Security Council, to align with the realities of the 21st-century world. While I cannot provide specific steps at this moment, we acknowledge the imperative for reform."

Patel's remarks come amid growing discussions about the need for the UNSC to reflect the current global landscape.

Elon Musk visit to India

The timing of this discussion coincides with Musk's impending two-day visit to India, where he is expected to announce an investment worth $2-$3 billion, primarily focused on the establishing a new Tesla factory.

Earlier reports said that Tesla executives have been scouting locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, aiming to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility with a production capacity of up to 500,000 cars annually.

India's pursue for permanent seat on UNSC

India has long pursued a permanent seat on the UNSC to better represent the interests of the developing world. Its aspirations have garnered support from the international community, with calls for reform gaining momentum.

The United Nations Security Council comprises 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. India's quest for permanent membership aligns with its commitment to elevate its global influence and decision-making role.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in its 2024 election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra', also reaffirmed its dedication to securing permanent membership for India in the UNSC.

