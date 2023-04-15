close

Firing heard in Sudan capital amid tensions between military, paramilitary

Sustained firing was heard in the Sudanese capital Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces

AP Khartoum
Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Sustained firing was heard in the Sudanese capital Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces.

The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition.

Topics : Sudan

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

