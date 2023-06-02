close

Ford urges owners of Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors as they can catch fire

Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the US to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

AP Detroit (US)
Ford, car maker Ford

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the US to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Ford says a short-circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor. It can overheat and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or in motion.

Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. The sensors can be damaged when the battery or related electrical parts are serviced.

Ford says in documents posted on Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem in the US, China and Canada. The company said it's not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will add a fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ford Motor SUV

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

