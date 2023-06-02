close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday

Reuters
US flag, US, united states

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Lucia Mutikani

U.S. employment increased more than expected in May, but a moderation in wages could allow the Federal Reserve to skip an interest rate hike this month for the first time since embarking on its aggressive policy tightening campaign more than a year ago.
 
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for April was revised up to show payrolls rising by 294,000 jobs instead of 253,000 as previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 190,000.
 
Despite strong hiring, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from a 53-year low of 3.4% in April.
 
Wage pressures are also subsiding, which should offer some comfort to Fed officials battling to bring inflation back to the U.S. central bank's 2% target. Average hourly earnings gained 0.3% after rising 0.4% in April. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.3% after advancing 4.4% in April. Annual wage growth averaged about 2.8% prior to the pandemic.
 

Also Read

With jobs no longer secure, career cushioning is taking centre stage

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Youth employment remains the Achilles' heel in the Indian labour market

White-collar jobs for women grow 35% YoY in February: Foundit data

Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

China has 'significantly' improved safety of its biggest explosive: Report

Bali wants tourists to follow its list of dos and don'ts: Check it here

North Japan's Niigata steps up efforts to eradicate raccoons: Report

Internal matter, says MEA Bagchi on power struggle in Afghan embassy

Ukrainian army's training on tanks, F-16 jet part of long-term strategy: US

The report indicated the labor market remained strong and offered more evidence that the economy was far away from a dreaded recession, though more pockets of weakness are emerging.
 
Despite massive layoffs in the technology sector after companies over-hired during the COVID-19 pandemic and the drag from higher borrowing costs on housing and manufacturing, the services sector, including leisure and hospitality, is still catching up after businesses struggled to find workers over the last two years. Industries like healthcare and education also experienced accelerated retirements.
 
The backfilling of these retirements and increased demand for services are some of the factors driving job growth. Pent up demand for workers was underscored by Labor Department data this week showing there were 10.1 million job openings at the end of April, with 1.8 vacancies for every unemployed person.
 
Most economists expect payrolls growth to continue at least through the end of the year.
 
Early on Friday, financial markets saw a more than 70% chance of the Fed keeping its policy rate unchanged at its June 13-14 meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 500 basis points since March 2022.
 
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Topics : US jobs US employment US economy

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Explained: How can you minimise the impact of 20% TCS on foreign trips

High-salaried employees may reconsider their contributions to Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF).
11 min read

Covid-19 survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

depression, upset, fire, suicide, man
2 min read

Microsoft increases Bing Chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report
2 min read

India's position on Ukraine war a calculated strategic interest: Experts

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

Hand over Punjab minister's 'sexual misconduct' case to CBI: Congress

Congress
2 min read

Most Popular

US Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling to avert first-ever default

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

LIVE: Forex reserves fall for second straight week at $589.14 billion

US dollar
2 min read

Recession already here, as earnings shrink and Wall St fears worse to come

US flag, US, united states
3 min read

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
2 min read

As the US races ahead, Europe frets about battery factory subsidies

electric cars
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon