close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services

The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter

Reuters
Amazon

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon.com Inc is in talks with wireless carriers Verizon Communications, T-Mobile US Inc and Dish Network Corp to offer low cost mobile services in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The discussions, which have been going on for six to eight weeks, have also included AT&T Inc at times, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Bloomberg News also said Amazon has been negotiating to get the lowest possible wholesale prices that would let it offer Prime members wireless plans for $10 a month or possibly for free.
 
None of the companies immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.
 
Shares of Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T were down about 6% in premarket trading on Friday. Shares of Dish Network, whose talks with Amazon were earlier reported in the media, were up 9%.
 
(Reporting by Tanya Jain, Akash Sriram and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Boris Johnson offers unredacted WhatsApp messages to UK Covid inquiry

Gujarat firm gets notice as poor-quality eye drops infect 30 Sri Lankans

US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

China has 'significantly' improved safety of its biggest explosive: Report

Bali wants tourists to follow its list of dos and don'ts: Check it here


Topics : Amazon telecom services

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Environment tech startups raised $2.1 bn in FY23 amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
1 min read

Boris Johnson offers unredacted WhatsApp messages to UK Covid inquiry

Boris Johnso
2 min read

Survey to be conducted for Dodra-Kwar, Kotkhai-Hatkoti tunnels: Himachal CM

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM
1 min read

Rahul's statement on Muslim League based on his experience, says party

Congress
3 min read

Average time taken for issuing I-T refunds reduced to 16 days in FY23: CBDT

Nitin Gupta, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
3 min read

Most Popular

US Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling to avert first-ever default

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

LIVE: Forex reserves fall for second straight week at $589.14 billion

US dollar
2 min read

Recession already here, as earnings shrink and Wall St fears worse to come

US flag, US, united states
3 min read

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon