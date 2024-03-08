Sensex (    %)
                             
Former British PM Theresa May to stand down at next election after 27 years

She has been the Conservative MP for the Berkshire seat since 1997, having been elected seven times

Theresa May

Photo: x @theresa_may

Press Trust of India London
Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Theresa May, who was the prime minister of Britain between 2016 and 2019, on Friday announced her exit from frontline politics after 27 years as a member of Parliament in the House of Commons.
The 67-year-old, whose travails with getting a Brexit deal through Parliament in the wake of the June 2016 referendum ended in a forced exit from 10 Downing Street over four years ago, said she had taken the "difficult decision" to not contest in the next general election from her Maidenhead constituency in south-east England.
 
She has been the Conservative MP for the Berkshire seat since 1997, having been elected seven times.
"Since stepping down as prime minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, said May in a statement to her local Maidenhead Advertiser'.
These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time. Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and that my constituents deserve. I have therefore taken the difficult decision to stand down at the next general election," she said.
The senior parliamentarian, often referred to as the "new Iron Lady" as the second female prime minister of the UK after Margaret Thatcher, pledged her continued support to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led government and said she believed the Conservatives could win the next election, which is expected later this year.
As I pass the baton on I will be working with my successor to secure a Conservative victory in Maidenhead. I remain committed to supporting Rishi Sunak and the government and believe that the Conservatives can win the election, said May, whose term as home secretary before her innings at Downing Street is associated with stringent migration policies including abolishing the post-study work visa for international students.

"I have always said there is no greater privilege than being an MP; I have served as home secretary and prime minister but none of that would have been possible without the people of Maidenhead and the constituency which I have been proud to call my home," she added.
May's decision to leave the Commons adds to a string of Tories, over 60 MPs, announcing they will not fight their seats at the next election. High-profile parliamentarians who have said they will quit include former cabinet ministers Ben Wallace, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Kwasi Kwarteng.

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

