Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter 'soon'

This comes a month after Carlson was taken off air by Fox News following a defamation case that cost the news network $787.5 million

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
A month after he was taken off air by Fox News, former host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday announced that he will relaunch his show on Twitter soon. Carlson and Fox News decided to part ways after the news channel's parent company Fox Corp settled a defamation case that included the host for $787.5 million.
Carlson's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was among the most-watched prime-time shows in the US. The ratings of the show fell following Carlson's departure.

In a video posted on Twitter Carlson said, "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter...We bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here."
This comes just weeks after Twitter's owner Elon Musk had a two-part interview with Carlson on Fox News. Musk retweeted Carlson's post and wrote, "On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said."

Musk, in the past, has stated that he wants to make the microblogging platform a digital town hall where users can share diverse viewpoints. He has also often referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist".
"I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," Musk added in his tweet.

"I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform," he said.
Topics : Elon Musk Fox News Twitter BS Web Reports

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

