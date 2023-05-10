Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter 'soon'



Carlson's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was among the most-watched prime-time shows in the US. The ratings of the show fell following Carlson's departure. A month after he was taken off air by Fox News, former host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday announced that he will relaunch his show on Twitter soon. Carlson and Fox News decided to part ways after the news channel's parent company Fox Corp settled a defamation case that included the host for $787.5 million.



This comes just weeks after Twitter's owner Elon Musk had a two-part interview with Carlson on Fox News. Musk retweeted Carlson's post and wrote, "On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said." In a video posted on Twitter Carlson said, "Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter...We bring some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here."



"I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," Musk added in his tweet. Musk, in the past, has stated that he wants to make the microblogging platform a digital town hall where users can share diverse viewpoints. He has also often referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist".

"I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform," he said.