close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US-China shares deeply complicated, consequential relationship: Blinken

He also said that it is in the interest of the US and China to establish and strengthen their lines of communication -- something that the rest of the world "expects us to do"

Press Trust of India Washington
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States has a very deeply complicated and consequential relationship with China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, adding that engagement between the two countries is the key.

He also said that it is in the interest of the US and China to establish and strengthen their lines of communication -- something that the rest of the world "expects us to do".

"What we have communicated to our colleagues in the government in Beijing is the importance from our perspective in engagement, precisely because we have a deeply complicated and also consequential relationship that is important to people in the United States and China," Blinken told reporters at a news conference along with his British counterpart Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

"But beyond that around the world; that our two presidents agreed when they met in Bali at the end of last year that it would be important to establish and strengthen our lines of communication; and that we believe that that's in our interests and also something that the rest of the world expects us to do because there's an expectation that we will responsibly manage the relationship," he said.

"And precisely because we have profound differences as well as, I believe, some responsibility not only to manage those differences so that the competition that we have doesn't veer into conflict, but also the potential where it's in our mutual interest and where it answers needs that the world has as well to find areas of cooperation, that engagement's the way that we try to pursue both of those responsibilities," Blinken said.

China was one of the major topics of discussion between the two leaders. "When it comes to key issues like ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as looking for ways to cooperate with China where we can work together to solve big challenges. That's what people around the world expect from great powers, and it's in our collective interest," he said.

Also Read

G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India

India is an invaluable partner: US State Department on Jaishankar-Blinken

Secretary Blinken will reaffirm bilateral ties with India: White House

China no longer comfortable with status quo on Taiwan: Antony Blinken

Blinken threatened to be held in contempt over US' Afghanistan withdrawal

Twitter gets new DM feature; voice and video chat to be added soon: Musk

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

Imran's party abandoned politics to join 'tribe of terrorists': Pak min

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

"I think it's also important to note that even as we focused today, as we do, on Ukraine, on some of the challenges represented by our respective relationships with China, we equally focused on a much broader agenda and that is the needs, the concerns, the imperatives for people around the world as they deal, and as we deal with the impact of climate change, food insecurity as I've already mentioned energy insecurity, global health, trying to provide for more inclusive economic growth through work that we and partners in the G7, as we're preparing for the leaders' meeting of the G7, can help advance and support. That agenda is very much the focus of both the United Kingdom and the United States," Blinken said.

Cleverly said he recognizes the role that China has in world affairs and how they respond to China's action will, of course, be an ongoing part of the bilateral discussions.

"I recently gave a major speech on the UK's posture towards China, which was derived from our recent integrated review refresh. We made the point that we need to defend ourselves as nations the UK is doing this, as indeed the United States of America is against inappropriate activities by China. We also need to make sure that we build alliances and strengthen the pre-existing alliances that we have, as I'm doing today with the United States of America, but also with our friends in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"We have to engage with China directly, robustly, regularly, to seek to influence the decisions that are made in Beijing and do so in a way that benefits the whole world, whether that be on the maintenance of peace across the Taiwan Strait, which of course is something which affects all of us irrespective of where we are in the world, to issues such as climate change, pandemic prevention and response," Cleverly said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Antony Blinken US China China

First Published: May 10 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US-China shares deeply complicated, consequential relationship: Blinken

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
4 min read

Bad loan firms call for rule change to open up sector to new players

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
1 min read

Mumbai Police issue LOC against Indian in UK for threatening Salman Khan

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter
1 min read

Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, congress
1 min read

Maharashtra govt to recruit 30,000 teachers next month: Education Minister

Maharashtra CM Shinde
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

PTI to move SC against Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan
3 min read

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan, economy
2 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Pakistan protest, Pak PTI protest
4 min read

Pakistan, China to extend CPEC to Afghanistan, stress on fighting terrorism

terrorism, terrorists, arms, ammunitions
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon