Former Nepal PM Khanal's wife critical, undergoing treatment: Report

A mob set the house belonging to Khanal on fire in the Dallu area of Kathmandu on Tuesday

Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries. Representative image. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Former Nepalese prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal's wife Ravi Laxmi Chitrakar, who sustained serious burn injuries, is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital, a media report said on Wednesday.

Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries.

Some Nepalese media outlets on Tuesday reported that she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

However, The Kathmandu Post newspaper on Wednesday reported that Chitrakar's health condition is stable but critical.

"Her health condition is critical and as it was at the time she was brought in for treatment, said Dr Kiran Nakarmi, director at the Kirtipur Hospital, where she was rushed in a serious condition.

 

Nepal Protest

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

