By Evelyn Yu

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. said it dismissed Finance Chief Guo Junhong, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.



The server maker’s board unanimously voted to terminate Guo’s employment, according to the statement Tuesday. Chairman and President Brand Zheng will serve as finance chief until the company hires a successor.

FII surged 10% on Monday after the nation’s data agency said it plans to set up public transmission channels for computing hubs to improve network efficiency, boosting other computing stocks such as Chengdu Hi-tech Development Co. Year to date, FII has gained more than 50%.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, FII said it has no material information that should be disclosed regarding the share price swings.