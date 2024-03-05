Sensex (    %)
                        
British conglomerate SayeNvest launches ops in India, to start $500 mn fund

The company aims to provide investment opportunities and drive sustainable development initiatives across diverse sectors

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

British conglomerate SayeNvest Group has announced its global expansion with launching opertations in India, providing bespoke consulting and advisory services across various sectors like IT, energy, healthcare, asset and wealth management among others.

The company said in a statement, it aims to provide innovative investment solutions, launch a $500 million India-centric fund, and promote ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles for sustainable investment decisions.
"With a steadfast commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions and fostering economic growth, SayeNvest Group is poised to make a meaningful impact in the dynamic Indian market. The launch of SayeNvest India underscores the company's dedication to providing tailored investment opportunities and driving sustainable development initiatives across diverse sectors," the bespoke boutique and discreet advisory firm said. 

SayeNvest group consists of SayeNvest Caps Advisory Ltd, SayeNvest Asset Management, SayeNvest Real Estate Advisory, SayeBank, SayeEnsure Insurance, SayeTech Technologies and SayeOne Media Corporation.

Rakeshh Gupta, Group Chairman of SayeNvest Group said during the launch,"We are excited to embark on this new chapter in our journey as we expand our presence into the vibrant Indian market. India holds immense potential for growth and innovation, and we are eager to leverage our expertise and resources to contribute to its development."


 

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

