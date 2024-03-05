British conglomerate SayeNvest launches ops in India, to start $500 mn fund

British conglomerate SayeNvest Group has announced its global expansion with launching opertations in India, providing bespoke consulting and advisory services across various sectors like IT, energy, healthcare, asset and wealth management among others.

The company said in a statement, it aims to provide innovative investment solutions, launch a $500 million India-centric fund, and promote ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles for sustainable investment decisions.

"With a steadfast commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions and fostering economic growth, SayeNvest Group is poised to make a meaningful impact in the dynamic Indian market. The launch of SayeNvest India underscores the company's dedication to providing tailored investment opportunities and driving sustainable development initiatives across diverse sectors," the bespoke boutique and discreet advisory firm said.