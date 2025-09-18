Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France braces for day of strikes as unions challenge new PM's budget plans

France braces for day of strikes as unions challenge new PM's budget plans

Unions also continue to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform that raised the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64

Woman runs past a poster stuck on a wall which reads "Block everything on September 18 and 21. General strike, Macron Impeachment", in Paris | REUTERS

Woman runs past a poster stuck on a wall which reads "Block everything on September 18 and 21. General strike, Macron Impeachment", in Paris | REUTERS

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Strikes and street demonstrations called by all major trade unions to denounce budget cuts were expected Thursday across France, as new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu talks with political opponents about curbing France's massive deficit and debt.

Unions are urging Lecornu to abandon draft budget measures proposed by his predecessor, which include social welfare freezes and austerity measures that many say will further erode the purchasing power of low-paid and middle-class workers.

In a joint statement issued before the change of prime minister last week, unions described such measures as unprecedented brutality, regretting that previous government had "chosen to make workers, those in precarious employment, retirees, and the sick pay the price.

 

Unions also continue to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform that raised the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Wednesday he expects a very strong mobilization in the streets. About 80,000 police and gendarmerie officers are to be deployed across the country, he said on news broadcaster BFM TV.

Also Read

Umtiti

France World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti retires from football aged 31

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran, France near prisoner swap deal including woman held for posts on Gaza

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet, vow deeper cooperation

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

France deploys Rafale jets to Poland after Russian drone incursions

There is a risk that early in the morning we will see blockades, sabotage, and small groups of ultraleftists who want to cause destruction and are extremely violent, Retailleau said. Later in the day, street demonstrations are to be staged in many French cities, he added.

Disruptions are expected in multiple sectors, including public transportation, hospitals and schools.

French national rail company SNCF said a few disruptions are to be expected on high-speed trains to France and Europe, but most will run.

Regional rail lines, as well as the Paris metro and commuter trains, will be more severely impacted.

In airports, only few disruptions are anticipated as the main air traffic controllers union decided to postponed its call for a strike pending the appointment of a new Cabinet.

Last week, a day of anti-government action across France saw streets choked with smoke, barricades in flames and volleys of tear gas as protesters denounced budget cuts and political turmoil.

Although falling short of its self-declared intention of total disruption, the Block Everything campaign still managed to paralyse parts of daily life and ignite hundreds of hot spots across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Golden Dome blueprint complete; Pentagon silent on cost & scope

FILE PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022 | REUTERS

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show cancelled by ABC: All that happened

Nestle, Nestle headquarter

Nightmare at Nestle: World's biggest food company faces a reckoning

china Flag, China

China leaves key interest rate unchanged after Fed rate reduction

Donald Trump

Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organisation after Kirk's murder

Topics : France France elections Trade unions Trade union strike Protest Strikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon