Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China leaves key interest rate unchanged after Fed rate reduction

China leaves key interest rate unchanged after Fed rate reduction

Resilient exports and a sharp stock market rally have allowed policymakers to withhold fresh stimulus, market watchers said, even with a broader economic slowdown

china Flag, China

China's stock market has been on a tear, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hovering near its 10-year highs. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's central bank left a key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as authorities appear in no rush to ease monetary settings despite the US Federal Reserve's decision to reduce rates just hours earlier. 
Resilient exports and a sharp stock market rally have allowed policymakers to withhold fresh stimulus, market watchers said, even with a broader economic slowdown. 
"Although the economy is slowing as expected, the magnitude of the deceleration appears not as big as we assumed," Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note. 
"Details of the August activity data and on-the-ground color suggest that the resilience in Chinese exports is likely to persist, and the Chinese government may be shifting some planned policy support from this year into next year." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 487 billion yuan ($68.56 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos through open market operations on Thursday, keeping the rate steady at 1.40 per cent from the previous operation. 
 
The seven-day reverse repo rate now serves as the economy's main policy rate. 

Also Read

pakistan Flag

Pak, China push UN to designate BLA, its Majeed Brigade as terrorist entity

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels near territory

china, china flag, Politburo

China stockpiling so much oil raises questions despite surge in EVs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lists 23 major drug transit nations, including India, Pak, and China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

US and China have larger agendas to resolve, says Nvidia CEO Huang

Despite China's recent gloomy data, Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, believes major stimulus could risk inflating a stock bubble, but said the central bank may deliver a modest 10-basis-point rate cut over the coming weeks if the markets correct. 
China's stock market has been on a tear, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hovering near its 10-year highs. 
Some analysts also see chances of monetary easing measures later this year to ensure the world's second-largest economy remains on track to meet this year's growth target of "around 5 per cent." 
"There are still chances of easing in the fourth quarter," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. 
"The current slowdown in growth is not yet sufficient to undermine the annual 'around 5.0 per cent' growth target. The 15th Five-Year Plan and long-term structural reforms remain key priorities. Following the Fourth Plenary session, policy focus may shift back to short-term growth." 
China's top leaders will hold the fourth plenum in October. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organisation after Kirk's murder

Starbucks

Starbucks workers sue company over unpaid costs tied to new dress code

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Judge dismisses Indigenous Amazon tribe's lawsuit against NYT and TMZ

Donald Trump

Trump's Caribbean boat strikes spark fresh debate over legality, threats

FILE PHOTO: Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022 | REUTERS

ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's show indefinitely over remarks on Kirk's death

Topics : China China economy US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon