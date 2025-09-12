Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

Under the five-year agreement, Godrej will manufacture titanium-based complex ventilation assemblies for LEAP engines, the company said in an official release

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace business on Friday signed a contract with France’s Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture critical components for the LEAP engine, developed by CFM International, a 50:50 joint venture between American GE Aerospace and the French manufacturer. The engine powers narrow-body aircraft and has more than 2,000 units on order from Indian airlines.
 
Under the five-year agreement, Godrej will manufacture titanium-based complex ventilation assemblies for LEAP engines, the company said in an official release.
 
“The production will involve complex machining, precision welding, and advanced non-destructive testing to meet the stringent standards of civil aviation,” it added.
 
 
Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace division is also manufacturing six Kaveri Derivative Engines (KDEs) for the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment. The KDE, a non-afterburning turbofan derived from the indigenous Kaveri engine originally designed for the Tejas light combat aircraft, is intended to power India’s unmanned combat aerial vehicles. 

Also Read

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

GCPL aims to scale Godrej Fab over 2-fold to hit ₹500 cr revenue in FY26

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Rs 290 cr deal: Godrej family buys 4 flats on Carmichael Road in Mumbai

Pakistan vs Oman playing 11

Pakistan vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

PAK vs OMN

Pakistan vs Oman LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan set 161-run target for Oman in Dubai

PKL 2025 live score

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal underway; Bengaluru beat Jaipur 28-23

 
Apart from its long-standing partnership with Safran, Godrej Enterprises Group also supplies other global aerospace leaders such as GE, Rolls-Royce, Boeing, and Honeywell.
 
Remarking on Friday’s agreement, Maneck Behramkamdin, executive vice president and business head of Godrej Enterprises Group’s aerospace business, said: “This contract is a testament to Godrej’s world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, and also a strong endorsement of India’s growing role in the global aerospace ecosystem. By producing such highly complex components right here in India, we are advancing the vision of ‘Make in India, For the World’.”
 
Dominique Dupuy, senior vice president (purchasing) at Safran Aircraft Engines, said: “By expanding this long-standing partnership with Godrej Enterprises Group, we are supporting the LEAP programme and advancing Safran’s vision of fostering long-term industrial ties with India as a strategic hub in the global aerospace ecosystem.”
 
At the Aero India trade show in Bengaluru in February, Safran Aircraft Engines also signed a contract with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce forged turbine parts for LEAP engines.
 
At the time, a Safran release highlighted that India was CFM’s third-largest market by number of engines in service, with 75 per cent of the country’s commercial fleet powered by CFM engines. It further noted that of the 500 CFM-equipped aircraft operated by Indian airlines then, over 370 used LEAP engines, while more than 2,000 additional units were on order for Indian carriers.

More From This Section

india eu trade negotiations

Exploring ways to boost cooperation in defence, manufacturing with EU: Govt

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

135,000 jobs lost in Surat due to Trump's trade tariffs: Shashi Tharoor

C Rangarajan

Trump's trade polices 'self-destructive', hurt India most: Ex-RBI chief

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar, New Defence Secretary

Op Sindoor a reality check, certain capability gaps noticed: Defence secy

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet, vow deeper cooperation

Topics : Godrej family defence deals France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon